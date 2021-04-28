Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Rising need to accelerate the learning process of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also a major factor expected to further boost global quantum computing for enterprise market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of quantum computing in the automotive industry is expected to further support growth in market size in future. In terms of revenue contribution to the global quantum computing enterprise industry market, the simulation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing application of quantum computing simulation for electric battery production and for the identification of chemical compounds.

The Global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Quantum Computing for Enterprise market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise market are Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Software Hardware Input/Output Subsystem Dilution Refrigerator Quantum Processing Unit Service Support & Maintenance Consulting Training Others Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Cloud-based Quantum Computing Hybrid Quantum Computing On-premises Quantum Computing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Simulation Machine Learning Optimization Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027) Aerospace Agriculture Automotive Energy Finance Gaming Healthcare Information Technology Investment Life Science Logistics Manufacturing Oil& Gas Telecommunication Transportation



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



