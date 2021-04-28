Cold Storage Construction Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Increasing initiatives of governments to increase adoption of cold storage facilities to reduce food loss and wastage has been driving demand for and deployment of cold storage construction and services. The increasing need for proper handling and storage of food products and minimize risks of cross-contamination has been boosting demand for additional ad larger cold storage facilities. Production stores segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The increased need for protection of food products and raw materials against spoilage and contamination during various production processes has been driving demand for production stores.

The Global Cold Storage Construction Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Cold Storage Construction market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Cold Storage Construction market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Cold Storage Construction market are AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold storage construction market on the basis of application, storage type, cold storage warehouse type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Biopharmaceutical products Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products) Processed food Chemicals Flowers & plants

Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Bulk stores Production stores Ports Others

Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Refrigerated containers Blast freezers and chillers Cold rooms Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Cold Storage Construction market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Cold Storage Construction market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Cold Storage Construction market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

