Air Handling Units Market; Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | TICA, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls

The report titled Global Air Handling Units Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Handling Units market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Handling Units market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Handling Units market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Handling Units market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Handling Units report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Handling Units report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Handling Units market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Handling Units market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Handling Units market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Handling Units market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Handling Units market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: , TICA, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, GREE, Trane, EUROKLIMAT, King Air, Dunhan-Bush, DunAn, Sinko, Air Master, Munters Air Treatment, AL-KO, TROX, Nortek Global HVAC, Production

The Air Handling Units Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Handling Units market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Handling Units market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Handling Units market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Handling Units industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Handling Units market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Handling Units market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Handling Units market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air Handling Units Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Handling Units

1.2 Air Handling Units Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Handling Units Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 below 15,000 m3/h

1.2.3 15,000-50,000 m3/h

1.2.4 >50,000 m3/h

1.3 Air Handling Units Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Air Handling Units Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Air Handling Units Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Air Handling Units Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Air Handling Units Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Air Handling Units Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Air Handling Units Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Air Handling Units Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Handling Units Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Air Handling Units Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Air Handling Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Air Handling Units Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Air Handling Units Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Air Handling Units Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Air Handling Units Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Air Handling Units Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Air Handling Units Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Handling Units Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Air Handling Units Production

3.4.1 North America Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Air Handling Units Production

3.5.1 Europe Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Air Handling Units Production

3.6.1 China Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Air Handling Units Production

3.7.1 Japan Air Handling Units Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Air Handling Units Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Air Handling Units Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Air Handling Units Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Air Handling Units Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Air Handling Units Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Air Handling Units Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Air Handling Units Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Air Handling Units Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Air Handling Units Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Air Handling Units Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Air Handling Units Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 TICA

7.1.1 TICA Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.1.2 TICA Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.1.3 TICA Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 TICA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 TICA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Daikin Industries

7.2.1 Daikin Industries Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daikin Industries Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Daikin Industries Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Daikin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Daikin Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Johnson Controls

7.3.1 Johnson Controls Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johnson Controls Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Johnson Controls Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Carrier

7.4.1 Carrier Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.4.2 Carrier Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Carrier Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Carrier Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Carrier Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GREE

7.5.1 GREE Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.5.2 GREE Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GREE Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GREE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GREE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Trane

7.6.1 Trane Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.6.2 Trane Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Trane Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Trane Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Trane Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 EUROKLIMAT

7.7.1 EUROKLIMAT Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.7.2 EUROKLIMAT Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.7.3 EUROKLIMAT Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 EUROKLIMAT Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EUROKLIMAT Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 King Air

7.8.1 King Air Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.8.2 King Air Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.8.3 King Air Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 King Air Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 King Air Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dunhan-Bush

7.9.1 Dunhan-Bush Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dunhan-Bush Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dunhan-Bush Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dunhan-Bush Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dunhan-Bush Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 DunAn

7.10.1 DunAn Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.10.2 DunAn Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.10.3 DunAn Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 DunAn Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 DunAn Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sinko

7.11.1 Sinko Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinko Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sinko Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sinko Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sinko Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Air Master

7.12.1 Air Master Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.12.2 Air Master Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Air Master Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Air Master Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Air Master Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Munters Air Treatment

7.13.1 Munters Air Treatment Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.13.2 Munters Air Treatment Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Munters Air Treatment Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Munters Air Treatment Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Munters Air Treatment Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 AL-KO

7.14.1 AL-KO Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.14.2 AL-KO Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.14.3 AL-KO Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 AL-KO Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 AL-KO Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 TROX

7.15.1 TROX Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.15.2 TROX Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.15.3 TROX Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 TROX Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 TROX Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Nortek Global HVAC

7.16.1 Nortek Global HVAC Air Handling Units Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nortek Global HVAC Air Handling Units Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Nortek Global HVAC Air Handling Units Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Nortek Global HVAC Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Nortek Global HVAC Recent Developments/Updates 8 Air Handling Units Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Air Handling Units Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Handling Units

8.4 Air Handling Units Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Air Handling Units Distributors List

9.3 Air Handling Units Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Air Handling Units Industry Trends

10.2 Air Handling Units Growth Drivers

10.3 Air Handling Units Market Challenges

10.4 Air Handling Units Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Air Handling Units by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Air Handling Units Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Air Handling Units Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Air Handling Units Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Air Handling Units Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Air Handling Units

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Air Handling Units by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Air Handling Units by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Air Handling Units by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Air Handling Units by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Air Handling Units by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Air Handling Units by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Air Handling Units by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Air Handling Units by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

