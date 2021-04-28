Point of Care Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product. The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Point of Care Testing market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Point of Care Testing report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

The Point of Care Testing market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Point of Care Testing Market Segmentation:

For imparting a clear understanding, the market is segmented on the basis of types, applications, and key geographical regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infectious Disease Testing Products Glucose Monitoring Products Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products Hematology Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Laboratories Home care Settings Hospitals Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over-the-counter (OTC) Products Prescription Based Products



Point of Care Testing Market Region:

The report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Continue..!!