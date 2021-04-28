Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market 2021-2027: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), DSME, Keppel Corporation

“
The report titled Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), DSME, Keppel Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Sembcorp Marine, Sevan SSP, COSCO, SBM Offshore, DSIC, China Merchants Group (CMG), CIMC
Market Segmentation by Product: Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO)
Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)
Floating Drilling Production Storage and Offloading (FDPSO)
Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)
Market Segmentation by Application: Shallow Water
Deep Water
The Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO)
1.2.3 Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)
1.2.4 Floating Drilling Production Storage and Offloading (FDPSO)
1.2.5 Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Shallow Water
1.3.3 Deep Water
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Production
2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 South Korea
3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)
12.1.1 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Overview
12.1.3 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.1.5 Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Recent Developments
12.2 DSME
12.2.1 DSME Corporation Information
12.2.2 DSME Overview
12.2.3 DSME Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 DSME Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.2.5 DSME Recent Developments
12.3 Keppel Corporation
12.3.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information
12.3.2 Keppel Corporation Overview
12.3.3 Keppel Corporation Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Keppel Corporation Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.3.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Developments
12.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)
12.4.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Overview
12.4.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.4.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Recent Developments
12.5 Sembcorp Marine
12.5.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sembcorp Marine Overview
12.5.3 Sembcorp Marine Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sembcorp Marine Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.5.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Developments
12.6 Sevan SSP
12.6.1 Sevan SSP Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sevan SSP Overview
12.6.3 Sevan SSP Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sevan SSP Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.6.5 Sevan SSP Recent Developments
12.7 COSCO
12.7.1 COSCO Corporation Information
12.7.2 COSCO Overview
12.7.3 COSCO Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 COSCO Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.7.5 COSCO Recent Developments
12.8 SBM Offshore
12.8.1 SBM Offshore Corporation Information
12.8.2 SBM Offshore Overview
12.8.3 SBM Offshore Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SBM Offshore Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.8.5 SBM Offshore Recent Developments
12.9 DSIC
12.9.1 DSIC Corporation Information
12.9.2 DSIC Overview
12.9.3 DSIC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 DSIC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.9.5 DSIC Recent Developments
12.10 China Merchants Group (CMG)
12.10.1 China Merchants Group (CMG) Corporation Information
12.10.2 China Merchants Group (CMG) Overview
12.10.3 China Merchants Group (CMG) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 China Merchants Group (CMG) Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.10.5 China Merchants Group (CMG) Recent Developments
12.11 CIMC
12.11.1 CIMC Corporation Information
12.11.2 CIMC Overview
12.11.3 CIMC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 CIMC Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Product Description
12.11.5 CIMC Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Distributors
13.5 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Industry Trends
14.2 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Drivers
14.3 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Challenges
14.4 Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”