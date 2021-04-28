Low-carbon Aluminum Market Challenges, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | En+ Group, Alcoa, Rio Tinto

“

The report titled Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Low-carbon Aluminum report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Low-carbon Aluminum report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: En+ Group, Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Norsk Hydro, Century Aluminum, Chalco, Nanshan America

Market Segmentation by Product: Aluminum Profile

Aluminum Ingot

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Hydropower

Building Industry

Others



The Low-carbon Aluminum Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Low-carbon Aluminum market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Low-carbon Aluminum market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Low-carbon Aluminum industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Low-carbon Aluminum market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Low-carbon Aluminum market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Aluminum Profile

1.2.3 Aluminum Ingot

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Hydropower

1.3.4 Building Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Production

2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low-carbon Aluminum Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Low-carbon Aluminum Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Low-carbon Aluminum Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Low-carbon Aluminum Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 En+ Group

12.1.1 En+ Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 En+ Group Overview

12.1.3 En+ Group Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 En+ Group Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.1.5 En+ Group Recent Developments

12.2 Alcoa

12.2.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.2.2 Alcoa Overview

12.2.3 Alcoa Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Alcoa Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.2.5 Alcoa Recent Developments

12.3 Rio Tinto

12.3.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rio Tinto Overview

12.3.3 Rio Tinto Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Rio Tinto Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.3.5 Rio Tinto Recent Developments

12.4 Norsk Hydro

12.4.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information

12.4.2 Norsk Hydro Overview

12.4.3 Norsk Hydro Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Norsk Hydro Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.4.5 Norsk Hydro Recent Developments

12.5 Century Aluminum

12.5.1 Century Aluminum Corporation Information

12.5.2 Century Aluminum Overview

12.5.3 Century Aluminum Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Century Aluminum Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.5.5 Century Aluminum Recent Developments

12.6 Chalco

12.6.1 Chalco Corporation Information

12.6.2 Chalco Overview

12.6.3 Chalco Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Chalco Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.6.5 Chalco Recent Developments

12.7 Nanshan America

12.7.1 Nanshan America Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nanshan America Overview

12.7.3 Nanshan America Low-carbon Aluminum Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nanshan America Low-carbon Aluminum Product Description

12.7.5 Nanshan America Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Low-carbon Aluminum Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Low-carbon Aluminum Production Mode & Process

13.4 Low-carbon Aluminum Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Sales Channels

13.4.2 Low-carbon Aluminum Distributors

13.5 Low-carbon Aluminum Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Low-carbon Aluminum Industry Trends

14.2 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Drivers

14.3 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Challenges

14.4 Low-carbon Aluminum Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Low-carbon Aluminum Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”