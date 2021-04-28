U.S. Education Market 2019-2025 / Trends, Share, Size And Forecast Report

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the U.S. Education market. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the U.S. Education market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the U.S. Education market.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the U.S. Education market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the U.S. Education market by segmenting the market based on component, type, smart learning mode, content, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

Launching of new technologies in education sector, a surge in funding of educational activities, humungous demand for skilled professionals & high-quality learning, and growing preference for the U.S. education among the students from other countries other than the U.S. will boost the market growth trends in the U.S. However, the growing competition from foreign education institutes and legal problems faced by post-secondary education in the country will inhibit the market growth during the forecast timeline.

On the basis of the type, the market for education in the U.S. is classified into Cloud and On-Premise. In terms of content, the industry is divided into Audio-Based Content, Text Content, and Video-Based Content. Based on the smart learning mode, the market is segregated into Collaborative Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Webinars, Virtual Instructor-Led Training, Social Learning, Adaptive Learning, and Blended Learning. Component-wise, the market is divided into Hardware, Service, and Software. Based on the end-user, the industry is segmented into Higher Education Institutes, Pre-K, and K-12.

Global U.S. Education : Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

