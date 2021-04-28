Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report

Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative processes in institutions is projected to further propel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of on-premises artificial intelligence solutions in universities and colleges to minimize cyber-attacks and information theft is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 43.8% over the forecast period.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Cloud-based On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Natural Language Processing Deep Learning Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Virtual Learning Environment Smart Content Intelligent Tutoring Systems Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) K-12 Education Higher Education Corporate Learning



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

