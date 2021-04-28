Blockchain in Retail Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user. Identity management segment is estimated to account for a substantially large market size in 2020. Blockchain in retail helps to protect the identity of customers from breaches and theft. Blockchain allows individuals to make a self-sovereign identity (SSI), eliminating need to create several usernames and passwords, and allows customers to manage digital identity independently.

The Global Blockchain in Retail Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Blockchain in Retail market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Blockchain in Retail market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Blockchain in Retail market are Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.

Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Application Provider Middleware Provider Infrastructure Provider

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Identity Management Compliance Management Payments & Smart Contracts Loyalty and Rewards Management Supply Chain Management Advertising Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Blockchain in Retail Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Blockchain in Retail market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Blockchain in Retail market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Blockchain in Retail market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

