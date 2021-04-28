Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Rising adoption of AI in the BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service is also another major factor expected to further boost global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth during the forecast period. Rising focus of governments on digital economy transformation is expected to further support market growth going ahead. In terms of revenue contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market, the automated customer service segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing implementation of AI-based platforms to optimize customer service activities in different end-use industries.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market are Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Software Applications Platforms Hardware Server Storage Service IT service Business service Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Natural language processing Deep learning Artificial general intelligence (AGI) Machine vision Artificial super intelligence (ASI) Machine learning Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems Fraud analysis & investigation Automated customer service Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Healthcare BFSI Transportation Education Telecommunications Media & entertainment Retail Manufacturing Construction Information technology Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

