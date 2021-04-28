Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Top Companies, Size Analysis, Segmentation, Industry Outlook, and Forecasts, 2020-2028

In terms of revenue contribution to the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market, the operation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for advanced solution to improve inventory planning across different industry. North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share as compared to other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions across different industries to boost business performance and reduce operational costs.

The Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Solutions Customer relationship management Fraud detection Risk management Performance management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) On-premises Cloud Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Human resource Talent analytics Sales & marketing Marketing analytics Behavioral analytics Finance Collection analytics Operations Distribution management Inventory planning Others End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Retail Telecommunication Mining Energy Manufacturing Healthcare Automotive Government Defense BFSI Logistics Entertainment Sports Gaming Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

