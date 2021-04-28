Next Generation Batteries Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028

The rise in purchasing power of consumers in emerging economies has boosted demand for electric vehicles and electronic devices and gadgets, which is driving utilization of next generation batteries for increasing efficiency of electric vehicles. The lithium sulphur segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Lithium sulphur batteries are being increasingly adopted in the manufacture of automotive and consumer electronics products owing to longer life span, and being more environmentally sustainable to produce in comparison to lithium-ion batteries.

The Global Next Generation Batteries Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Next Generation Batteries market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Next Generation Batteries market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Next Generation Batteries market are Sion Power Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi, Ambri Inc., NantEnergy Corporation, Phinergy, LG Chemicals, Samsung, Mitsubishi Chemical and Amprius Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation batteries market on the basis of end-use, type, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Transportation Energy Storage Consumer Electronics Industrial Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Nickel cadmium Lithium ion Magnesium ion Lithium Sulphur Solid Electrodes Ultra-capacitors Metal air Nickel metal hydride



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Next Generation Batteries Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Next Generation Batteries market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Next Generation Batteries market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Next Generation Batteries market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Batteries Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

