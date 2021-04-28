Virtual Power Plant Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2028: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends

Technological advancements on the traditional power grid for development of a new smart decentralized grid with bi-directional energy is contributing to growth of the virtual power plants market. The global shift towards renewable and distributed power generation is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants. Rising demand for a low-carbon future and smaller and decentralized power generation units is expected to continue to present future growth opportunities for players operating in the global virtual power plant market. In December 2020, ABB entered into a strategic partnership with AFC Energy, which is a provider of hydrogen generation technology. The partnership was formed to manufacture next generation of high power electric vehicle charging solutions which are sustainable for grid-constrained locations.

The Global Virtual Power Plant Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Virtual Power Plant market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Virtual Power Plant market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Virtual Power Plant market are ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.

Emergen Research has segmented the global virtual power plant market on the basis of end-use, technology, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Residential Industrial and Commercial

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028) Distributed Generation Demand Response Mixed Asset



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Virtual Power Plant Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Virtual Power Plant market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Virtual Power Plant market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Virtual Power Plant market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

