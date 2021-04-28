Micro Mobility Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

Urban consumers are increasingly adopting micro mobility solutions due to enhancement in connectivity, mobile payments, quick battery charging, convenience of these solutions, and growing smartphone penetration in urban and rural areas. Rising investments by companies offering micro mobility solutions is also resulting in development of more cost-effective and advanced vehicles in the micro mobility solutions market. The residential segment accounted for largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Rapid urbanization and population increase are factors causing an exponential increase in congestion, which is driving demand for micro mobility solutions for use in residential areas.

The Global Micro Mobility Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Micro Mobility market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Micro Mobility market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Micro Mobility market are Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Residential Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) 2-wheeler 3-wheeler Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Up To 20 Km 20-40 Km More than 40 Km

Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Up to 100 Kg 100-250 Kg More than 250 Kg



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Micro Mobility Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Micro Mobility market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Micro Mobility market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Micro Mobility market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Mobility Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

