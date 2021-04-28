5G Infrastructure Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth. The high cost of implementing 5G infrastructure is expected to hamper growth of the global 5G infrastructure market to a certain extent during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the sub-6 GHz segment is expected to lead among the other spectrum segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to rising usage of sub-6 GHz signals for developing smart cities.

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the 5G Infrastructure market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the 5G Infrastructure market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global 5G Infrastructure market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Services Support & Maintenance Implementation & Integration Consulting Training & Education Hardware Core Network Radio Access Network Backhaul & Transport Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) mm Wave Sub-6 GHz High Band Mid Band Low Band Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Standalone Non-standalone End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Industrial Retail Logistics Logistics Enterprise Defense Residential Government Energy & Power Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global 5G Infrastructure Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global 5G Infrastructure market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the 5G Infrastructure market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global 5G Infrastructure market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

