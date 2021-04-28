Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

Focus on improving food safety standards and need to adhere to stringent regulations related to food quality and safety of processes is driving adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the food and beverages industry. Moreover, AI enables maintenance of high accuracy in visual inspections, detection of quality-related issues in real-time, and helps to identify the root cause of quality issues, which will also help in enhancement of production processes in future. North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market in 2020. Food processing companies in countries in the region are increasingly adopting robotics and AI to assist in monitoring consumer requirements and aid in enhancing product offerings.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market are Raytec Vision S.p.A., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Key Technology Inc., TOMRA Sorting Solutions AS, GREEFA, Sesotec, Sight Machine Inc., and AGCO Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in food and beverage market on the basis of end-use, application, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hotel and Restaurant Food Processing Industry Beverage Industry

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Consumer Engagement Maintenance Food Sorting Production and Packaging Quality Control and Safety Compliance Other Applications



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverage market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

