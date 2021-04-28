Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Next-generation biomanufacturing process uses advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, etc., and offers seamless outcomes that are better in terms of quality compared to outcomes generated using first-generation process. The adoption rate of next-generation biomanufacturing process is growing among various biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes owing to more energy-efficiency reduced water requirement, less volume of solid waste, and comparatively lower carbon emissions in the environment. North America accounted for the largest market share of a 30.2% in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus of biological research and increased financial support from investors and international organizations.

The Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry.

Key players operating in the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Downstream Biomanufacturing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Monoclonal Antibodies Hormones Vaccines Recombinant Proteins Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028) Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutions CMOs/CDMOs



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



