Market Xcel 2021 Data and Insights Form The Foundation of Any Decision of Significant Value.

In these challenging times of COVID pandemic, the society norms are undergoing unprecedented changes. We, at Market Xcel, being the pioneers of the market research industry believe that we have a larger role to play when it comes to deducing and presenting insights on how the coronavirus has caused global economy slowdown. Any piece of credible information accumulated from a larger audience or curated from deep data mining surely offers a valuable perspective, one that could be reassuring in these critical times of the corona virus pandemic 2020.

Stay updated with our postings on Research and insights generated around the global epidemic – COVID in the form of reports textured around implications, beliefs, and discoveries.

CONSCIOUSNESS TOWARDS HEALTH

The crisis has triggered behavioral and attitudinal changes with respect to hygiene habits, healthcare measures, lifestyle, work culture, etc. People are taking their fitness regime yoga more seriously than ever. People are more mindful while dealing with the environment, more balanced with respect to values and have become less materialistic. The phase has brought new and different learnings for the world, countries, organizations, and for each individual.

MASLOW THEORY OF NEEDS

The classic theory still holds true! Human beings survive on basics and it is crucial for them to love and be loved by others. The absence of this love results in loneliness, anxiety and depression. Extremes are equal implying there has to be a right balance of things, getting too much of the coveted things also gives little or no joy. There are always two sides to a story – Bad comes with some good.

RESEARCH DESIGN

The survey was administered with 3500 audience along with in-depth intervention with 30 senior management executives representing different business verticals to get a holistic view on account of COVID-19 implications. Market Xcel adopted computer assisted web interviewing (CAWI) module to conduct the interviews. The web link was shared with the target respondents and they were requested to take part in the survey through self administered questionnaire. Post the survey, responses were uploaded in the server and data was analyzed. The survey covered 60 cities spread across all the 4 zones of the country to get a geographic representation of the country as a whole. In the Qualitative phase, executives across verticals were contacted telephonically to discuss the impact of lockdown on account of COVID-19 outbreak.

