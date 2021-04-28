Building Energy Management System Market Research Report, Top Key Players, and Industry Statistics, 2020-2028

The rising need for real-time monitoring and integrated control of buildings and equipment to optimize energy usage is also contributing to growing demand for building energy management systems. Building energy management systems monitor data obtained from various sensors within a building and help to minimize overall energy consumption. Software segment accounted for largest market share of 2019. Increasing investment by major market players such as Schneider Electric, IBM Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. for the incorporation of data analytics software in their existing building energy management systems is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

The Global Building Energy Management System Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Building Energy Management System market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Building Energy Management System market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Building Energy Management System market are ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric.

Emergen Research has segmented the global building energy management system market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:

Components and services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Software Hardware Services

Communication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Wired Wireless

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Commercial Residential Government



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Building Energy Management System Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Building Energy Management System market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Building Energy Management System market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Building Energy Management System market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Building Energy Management System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

