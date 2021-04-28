HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2028

HD mapping technology allows a driverless vehicle to localize itself with high precision by mapping its exact location with respect to the surrounding environment. The technology enables autonomous vehicles to overcome sensing limitations by providing information beyond the range of the camera, LiDAR, and radar, which is driving traction of and preference for HD maps among autonomous vehicle manufacturers. Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3) segment accounted for largest market share of 62.5% in 2020. Presence of more stringent regulations regarding autonomous driving compared to semi-autonomous driving are boosting demand for semi-autonomous vehicles.

The Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles market are NVIDIA, TomTom, DeepMap, Here Technologies, Navinfo, Civil Maps, Mapmyindia, Sanborn Map Company, Navmii, and Autonavi.

Emergen Research has segmented the global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market on the basis of level of automation, solution, services, vehicle type, and region:

Level of automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Semi-Autonomous (Level 2&3) Autonomous (Level 4&5)

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Embedded Cloud-based

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Localization Advertisement Mapping Update & Maintenance

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Commercial Vehicles Passenger Vehicles



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



