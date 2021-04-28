Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Demand, Share, Growth, PESTLE Analysis, Global Industry Overview, 2020-2028

Technological advancements in agriculture equipment is a major factor driving growth of the global powered agriculture equipment market. Manufacturers of powered agriculture equipment are incorporating more advanced technologies such as robotic systems, GPS, navigation systems, sensors, and imaging solutions in farm equipment to cater to farmer needs to increase productivity and crop yields. Tractors segment accounted for largest market share of 49.4% in 2020. Incentives and subsidies provided by the government to encourage farm mechanization have been driving the adoption of tractors in the agricultural sector during the forecast period.

The Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Powered Agriculture Equipment market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market are AGCO Corporation, John Deere & Co., Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Alamo Group Inc., Escorts Group, Iseki & Co., Ltd. and SDF S.P.A..

Emergen Research has segmented the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market on the basis of type, next generation equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Combine Harvesters Tractors Seed Drill Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment Sprayer Others

Next Generation Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Harvesting & Picking Robots Agricultural Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or Agricultural Drones Driverless Tractors Electric Tractors Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Powered Agriculture Equipment market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Powered Agriculture Equipment market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Powered Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

