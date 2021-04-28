Smart Food Market Trends, Analysis, Demand and Global Industry Research Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

The smart food movement by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is expected to boost growth of the smart food market during the forecast period. The movement aims to convert the ‘Big 3’, which is rice, maize, and wheat, into the ‘Big 5’, which includes rice, maize, wheat, millets, and sorghum, in order to reduce prevalence of malnutrition, particularly in developing countries. The dairy products segment accounted for largest market share of 31.0% in 2020. Increasing consumption of dairy products among a global consumer base is driving growth of the smart food market, and this is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Global Smart Food Market report aims to offer the readers significantly relevant information regarding the product types offered in the market, along with its various applications. The study also profiles several prominent players of the Smart Food market, focusing on their business expansion strategies undertaken by them to gain a significant market share and fortify their positions in the industry. Through advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the key market players have been thoroughly evaluated in the report. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Smart Food market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The report covers the technological developments, product advancements, production and consumption ratio, and demand trends in the key regions of the industry. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments.

Key players operating in the global Smart Food market are Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Arla Foods, Aveka, Inc., Balchem Corporation, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Firmenich SA, Ingredion Incorporated, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), and Kellogg Company.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart food market on the basis of end products, food type, and region:

End Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Dairy products Bakery products Meat products Confectionary Beverages Dietary Supplements Others

Food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Encapsulated Food Functional Food Genetically Modified Food Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Smart Food Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Smart Food market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Smart Food market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Smart Food market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Food Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

