Data as a Service Market Size, Share 2021 Global Industry New Updates, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges Forecast by 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Data as a Service Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2023.

The Data as a Service Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2023, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Data as a Service Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

Overview:

In recent years, enterprises across the industries have increased their data consumption, mainly due to the increasing smartphone penetration and high-speed Internet users. The latency reduction in the Internet service, increasing devices connectivity, rising volumes of digital content, and increasing adoption of digital services are among the primary reasons for increasing data consumption by enterprises.

It was estimated that in 2017, over 145 thousand petabytes of data were consumed by both enterprises and consumers, which is likely to reach 850 thousand petabytes by 2023. A major percentage of this data is consumed by enterprises as they are the service providers. Enterprises are heavily investing in data centers to meet the data consumption needs of consumers. Owing to this, they must pay for the storage space that is not utilized, and these storage platforms do not facilitate organized data storage and bringing insights from it.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085401

These features explained above have resulted in the emergence of Data as a Service (DaaS), which offers agility, affordability, and data quality to enterprises. DaaS is a differentiator compared to other “as-a-service” model, as it offers real-time data insights to its users on a third-party cloud, which is a cost-effective solution for enterprises. As the enterprises are moving closer to hybrid cloud architecture, the enterprise use of DaaS increases. This service manages, protects, and helps enterprises to access data easily with least concerns about data backup, disaster recovery, Internet outage, and data storage costs. Also, this service includes hassle-free transmission of real-time data across enterprise channels located far away, without disclosing the sensitive information to other business units within an organization. Further, DaaS also offers enterprises to integrate data easily across the business units irrespective of its locations, to capitalize on big data, and to streamline data more effectively.

Market analysis

DaaS is a self-usable software platform; the leading segments of the market are storage, tools & analytics, and solutions. The storage is expected to hold a significant market share in 2017 and it will continue through 2023. The storage market is driven by increasing DaaS consumers due to hybrid cloud enablement. As enterprises move away from traditional storage systems, the demand for storage will increase. Also, the disaster recovery and long-term data storage services by vendors are expected to push the market for storage. On the other hand, the increasing demand for location-based services, huge volumes of customer generated data will push the need for storage. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2017–2023. Analytics and Solutions are the other two segments in the market. The demand for these segments is expected to grow on par with the growing trend for storage services, because the value of DaaS is null without analytics and enterprise specific solutions.

The industries covered in this report are Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, and Automotive. The retail and healthcare segments are expected to dominate the market with a combined market share of 43.7% in 2017, which is expected to reach 48.9% by 2023. The increasing demand for real-time data analytics, push for centralized data warehousing approaches, and disaster recovery are the major drivers for the growth in these industries.

Regions

The Americas and Europe are most likely to hold a more significant share in the DaaS market. Americas is expected to remain as a leading adopter of DaaS, with a CAGR of 15.2% through 2023. Asian market is expected to become the second largest market for DaaS, primarily due to the increasing demand from China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Vendors

Large enterprise service providers, such as Oracle, IBM, Google, and Microsoft are dominating the market. However, along with DaaS, these vendors are offering analytics and managed services, such as testing of data management environments, data warehouses, and business intelligence tools among others. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Actifio Inc., Gravy Analytics, REaD Group, MOTOR Information Systems and CloudCoCo.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085401

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Cloud Automation Market

Software Defined Everything (SDE) Market

Data Center Interconnect Market

Cloud Based Manufacturing Market

Wearable Device Security Market

Hybrid Cloud Computing Market

Worldwide Gambling Market