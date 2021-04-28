Blockchain Market Share, Global Market Size 2021, Emerging Trends, Region Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Blockchain Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2024.

The Blockchain Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2024, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Blockchain Market in Banking Industry: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

Overview:

Blockchain technology is currently at nascent stage in the banking industry. During 2017–2018, most of the banks have adopted blockchain technology as part of their strategy, which has also resulted in banks entering in partnerships with technology companies and fintech vendors to build and test blockchain applications in their operations.

Blockchain is said to be all about improving efficiency and cost reduction, however, banks are taking it as a strategic move mainly to overcome their existing challenges related to compliance and regulatory, fraud reduction, and security among others, which in return offers higher transaction speeds of below 10 seconds and also helps in reducing operational costs.

Vendors:

The companies included in the report are Microsoft, IBM, Fujitsu, JP Morgan, Ripple, R3, Clearmatics, Primechain technologies, Signzy, and Accubits technologies.

The report provides details about the market for blockchain in global banking industry. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views, and competitive landscape.

Market Analysis:

Blockchain in banking industry is segmented by blockchain types, applications, sub-verticals, and regions. Blockchain types including public, private, and hybrid blockchains and the private blockchain is poised to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2018–2024. Currently, more than half of the banks are significantly focusing on building their own private blockchains by partnering with other banks and blockchain developers. The partnership is also aiming in creating a few numbers of global bank networks to enable seamless payment transactions.

In the banking industry, blockchain applications are currently focused on clearance and settlement systems, trading platforms, fraud detection, e-KYC, smart contracts, and regulatory reporting & compliance; the clearance and settlement systems segment is the largest adopter of blockchain technology. Blockchain partnerships are aiming at building applications around these mentioned use cases and companies including Microsoft, IBM, and JP Morgan are focusing on developing applications around fraud detection and compliance management.

The sub-verticals mentioned in the report are Inter-bank transfers, Cross-border transfers & remittances, Retail and P2P payments and Corporate payments. Among these, banks are deploying blockchain to support their inter-bank transactions followed by others.

Regions:

The market is segmented by regions and Europe and Asia Pacific are the leading adopters of the technology followed by Americas and MEA. It is expected that blockchain will reduce financial fraud by up to 35% in the next three years, however it also eliminated the intermediaries involved in a payment transaction, which may create disruption in the banking industry. Countries including US, Japan, China, India and Western European countries are focusing on deploying blockchain solutions in their banking systems.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Ecosystem

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Blockchain ensure faster transactions

5.3.1.2 Blockchain offer secured transactions

5.3.1.3 Blockchain ensures auditability

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

