Augmented reality for MRO market : Future Trends, Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024| Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Augmented reality for MRO Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2024.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Augmented reality for MRO Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2024, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

The global augmented reality for MRO market is valued at $403.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,319.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period 2018–2024.

Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) are among the most critical areas of the engineering industry and are crucial for industry growth and seamless operations. Globally, the MRO sector is witnessing a significant change that has redefined the industry outlook. The sustained overall economic and manufacturing growth continues to drive maintenance and repair demand in developed as well as developing economies. Globally, private and public enterprises, including SMEs as well as large enterprises, are focusing on attaining efficiency in MRO by accelerating the maintenance and repair activities through industry specialized augmented reality technology solutions. At the same time, the competitive intensity is increasing at both the market and the supply side.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085443

In addition, there is a lack of industry standards, which is still in the development phase. In the digitally connected world, the augmented reality for MRO market has reported a significant growth and is presenting ample opportunities for the industry players. The augmented reality hardware and software solutions are used by organizations of all sizes (small, medium, and large) across aerospace, automobile, manufacturing, and oil & gas sectors.

Market Analysis:

the global augmented reality for MRO market is valued at $403.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $3,319.0 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is driven by demand from the US and Western European countries. The Western Europe market has the strongest hold due to the presence of various large and small-scale manufacturing-based industries. The US is driving the market due to the demand from industrial and commercial channels, especially aerospace, automobile, and manufacturing set-ups. The market in APAC is in its initial stages due to the lack of industry-specific augmented reality technology solutions and digital infrastructure in emerging economies that hampers the market growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The study covers and analyzes the global augmented reality for MRO market by components, applications, industry verticals, and regions. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenarios, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific is emerging in the market.

Regions and Vendors Analysis:

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The key and prominent vendors covered in the report include PTC Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Blippar.com Ltd., Atheer, Inc., and Upskill among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.

Benefits:

The report encompasses the study of the augmented reality for MRO market by components such as augmented reality hardware and augmented reality software; by applications such as preventive & corrective maintenance, system surveys and audits, performance modeling and benchmarking, risk identification and management, and others; by industry verticals such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, and others. AR-based innovation has received a lot of traction in the last three years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-::https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085443

Augmented reality innovative software solutions and applications have a broad scope of use in MRO. For instance, augmented reality technology solutions enable companies with the potential to examine and monitor engine parts and can provide a preview of a running engine in motion, analyze airline maintenance operations among other applications with greater accuracy and efficiency. The evolution of technologies such as cloud computing, cognitive computing, and machine learning is paving the way for the growth of augmented reality for MRO. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 10

1.1 High Dominance and High Growth Markets in Augmented Reality for MRO 11

2 Industry Outlook 13

2.1 Industry Snapshot 13

2.1.1 Industry Trends 13

3 Market Snapshot 15

3.1 Total Addressable Market 15

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 15

3.2.1 PEST Analysis 16

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 17

3.3 Related Markets 19

4 Market Characteristics 21

4.1 Market Overview 21

4.2 Market Development and Technological Impact 21

4.3 Market Segmentation 22

4.4 Market Dynamics 23

4.4.1 Drivers 24

4.4.1.1 Extended reach in maintenance and repair 24

4.4.1.2 Fusion of technologies 25

4.4.1.3 Increasing business performance and capacity 25

4.4.2 Restraints 25

4.4.2.1 Complexity in development of industry-specific augmented reality technologies 25

4.4.2.2 Security concerns 26

4.4.2.3 Managing traditional networks 26

4.4.3 Opportunities 26

4.4.3.1 Growth of cloud computing technology 26

4.4.3.2 Software as a core strategy 26

4.4.3.3 Optimizing manufacturing set-ups uptime 27

4.4.3.4 Emerging economies 27

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 28

4.4.5 Key Stakeholders 29

5 Augmented Reality for MRO Market, By Component 30

5.1 Overview 30

5.2 Augmented Reality Hardware 31

5.3 Augmented Reality Software 33

6 Augmented Reality for MRO Market, By Application 35

6.1 Overview 35

6.2 Preventive & Corrective Maintenance 36

6.3 System Surveys and Audits 38

6.4 Performance Modeling and Benchmarking 39

6.5 Risk Identification and Management 41

6.6 Others 42

7 Augmented Reality for MRO Market, By Industry Vertical 45

7.1 Overview 45

7.2 Aerospace 46

7.3 Automotive 48

7.4 Manufacturing 49

7.5 Oil & Gas, Utilities 51

7.6 Others 53

8 Augmented Reality for MRO Market, By Geography 55

8.1 Overview 55

8.2 North America 56

8.2.1 DRO for North America 57

8.3 Europe 61

8.3.1 DRO for Europe 62

8.4 Asia-Pacific 65

8.4.1 DRO for Asia-Pacific 66

8.5 LAMEA 69

8.5.1 DRO for LAMEA 70

9 Vendors Profile 73

9.1 PTC Inc. 73

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) and Light Fidelity (Li-Fi) Market

IoT in Process Manufacturing Market

IoT in Discrete Manufacturing Market

Underwater Wireless Communication Market

Container as a Service (CaaS) Market