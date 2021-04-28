Live Game Streaming Market Share 2021 Size, Share, Future Trends, and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Live Game Streaming Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Live Game Streaming Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

Global Live Game Streaming Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

Global gaming industry is experiencing a steady growth and is mainly driven by cloud gaming and mobile gaming. With smartphones getting more processing power and 5G network gaining popularity, games are expected to be more interactive and streaming based. Countries which generated a major part of the revenue in gaming industry include China, Japan, US, Germany, South Korea, France, Canada, and UK. Also, Esports is gaining huge attention with the events being telecasted on social media and streaming sites including YouTube and Twitch.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085620

Live Game Streaming market involves streaming video game contents via internet that includes live game play or pre-recorded game plays. Websites that provide live game streaming such as YouTube Gaming and Twitch are called game streaming platforms that provide free view content and paid subscriptions to view premium content. Game streaming platform generates revenue primarily through merchandising, advertisements, and premium account subscriptions.

This report includes revenue generated from “game” streaming platforms and services only and excludes the revenue generated by companies from any other entertainment media content streaming including TV series, movies, vlogs, reviews, and other related videos.

Live game streaming market will exhibit strong growth during the forecast period mainly due to increasing number of revenue streams and growing popularity of Esports and broadcasting of Esports events. Esports market is expected to cross $1 billion by the end of 2019 with major competitions occurring in games like Dota 2, Fortnite, and League of Legend.

Live game streaming vendors are expanding their revenue generating streams from traditional sources such as advertisement, subscriptions, sales of badges, and contributions to innovative and unexplored territories including betting that can help the vendors to gain more margin in the gaming market.

Based on the geography, the market is split into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. RoW includes Middle East, South America, and Africa. North America is the leading revenue generator in the live game streaming market with a major share of the market contributed by the US. A major player in the market, Twitch quotes that “More than 20% of Twitch’s total traffic is generated from US”. APAC is one of the fastest growing market in the live game streaming market with major growth being witnessed in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085620

Based on offering, global live game streaming market is segmented into game streaming platform, hardware, and game streaming services. Game streaming platform comprises of revenue generated primarily from advertisements and premium account subscriptions. Services market is mostly constituted by revenue generated through subscriptions and game purchases. Since live game streaming services is in its early stages, the share of game streaming platform is higher than game streaming services.

Based on solutions, live game streaming market is segmented into web-based and app-based solutions. The revenue generated from web-based was higher in 2019 and is mainly due to many streaming providers focusing on streaming via web browsers. However, with more mobile games gaining popularity in the streaming, app-based streaming is expected to gain more market share in the forecast period.

Based on revenue model the market is segmented into subscription-supported game streaming and ad-supported game streaming. Subscription game streaming is expected to account for a major share of the market in 2019.

Live game streaming market is primarily dominated by major tech companies including Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Sony, and Nvidia. However, there are some domestic players especially in APAC which offer live game streaming platforms and have gained a huge number of streamers and subscribers in short span of time.

Major vendors in the market include Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple, Sony, Nvidia, Facebook, Tencent, Smashcast, AfreecaTV, Bigo Technology, Parsec Cloud, Vortex Cloud Gaming, Shadow, Douyu, Huya, Major League Gaming (MLG), Dlive, and GosuGamers.

According to Kenneth Research, global live game streaming will grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, analyze, and forecast the live game streaming market on the basis of segments, which includes offering,solutions, revenue model and region. In addition, live game streaming market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company’s executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.

Global live game streaming market is categorized based on four segments – Offering, Solutions, Revenue model, and Regions as shown below:

o Offering include Platform, Hardware, and Services

o Solutions include app-based and web-based

o Revenue model include subscription-supported and ad-supported

o Regions include North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (RoW includes South America, Middle East and Africa)

• The report comprises an analysis of vendor profile, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

• The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

• In the vendor profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085620

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

*The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

*Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

*Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

*Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

*6-month post sales analyst support

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

(Kenneth Research)

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

[Phone: +1 313 462 0609]

Email: [email protected]

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Cloud-Based Learning Management System Market

BFSI Security Market

Augmented Reality Gaming Market

Asia Pacific IoT Security Market

Smart Mirror Market