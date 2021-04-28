Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt Ltd. Cloud Has a Silver Lining, Does Covid-19, The Darkest Cloud of The Century Has One?

Novel Coronavirus defines it all It is a frenzied situation anywhere you go or read about or talk to. The problem and its impact is such that developed and developing economies are equally impacted, all continents are sailing in the same boat. There’s no set pattern or trend like which part of the world is impacted how much and on what accounts. India had been very active and features amongst the few countries that have aggressively brought its people back from offshore. So far, the Government of India has evacuated over 1000 people from COVID-19 affected countries. Though a large majority of them is students, however, there are 100 odd people belonging to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, USA, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru. so the disruptions in China have impacted production and trade.If the Chinese economy slows down more than expected, or if the pandemic lasts longer and becomes more contagious than current estimates suggest, the impact on regional economies will be more severe. China has already implemented measures to support its economy, including providing financial support to the affected sectors. Other countries are likely to follow suit.

Skillful use of various policy levers by regional policymakers is more important than ever, given that uncertainty about the pandemic is high and the risk of continuing contagion and a global economic slowdown is rising. Refineries in China have slashed operating rates by 20 percentage points as they face tank top situations, which translated into lower crude oil demand. It is no surprise that the number of tankers carrying crude oil for floating storage purposes has risen rapidly in the last few weeks. Greater interconnectedness and interdependence between countries also means that supply disruptions in China have a domino effect on manufacturing activities across the globe, which in turn translates into lower energy demand. China’s oil demand is estimated at 14.7 million bpd in 2019, & it accounted for over 80 percent of global oil demand. The country imports over 10 million bpd of crude oil. These statistics explain the devastation oil markets have faced in the last 2 months. Fewer motorists on the road, flight cancelations & industrial shutdowns mean lower demand for refined products. It is expected that the auto Industry in India may be impacted adversely to the tune of 8-10 per cent on account of disruption in supplies and inputs fromn China. However, the impact may be far reaching on the emerging EV industry. China is dominant in the battery supply chain, as it accounts for around three-quarters of battery manufacturing capacity. Besides Aviation & Hospitality, there has been host of other sectors that have taken a massive hit.

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus globally had already raised the prospects of a hit to the Indian economy via weaker exports and disrupted imports. Rising instances of locally detected cases have added to those concerns. The domestic pharma industry relies heavily on the import of bulk drugs. India is believed to have imported around Rs. 25,000 crore worth of bulk drugs in FY19. For certain formulations and drugs, dependency on imports from China is close to 100 per cent. Delivery and tracking of consignments are still uncertain within China whether inward or outward. China is a major supplier both for the final product as well as the raw material used in the electronics industry. India’s electronics industry is fearing supply disruptions, production reduction, and there is an impact on product prices due to heavy dependence on electronics component supply (directly and indirectly) and local manufacturing. Many garment or textile factories in China have halted operations owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, adversely affecting exports of fabric, yarn and other raw materials from India. The disruption is expected to slow down cotton yarn exports by 50 per cent, leading to a severe impact on the spinning mills in India. It may be mentioned that India already has a price disadvantage against countries like Vietnam, Pakistan and Indonesia which have duty free access to China for export of cotton yarn. On the other hand, the coronavirus issue in China unfolds a big opportunity for all those industries where China is a major exporter.

However, despite the dark cloud coronavirus continues to cast over the country, there are some silver linings to be seen. So let’s find the good in all this bad. Coronavirus is certainly changing the way we live and work in more than one way.

Ideas whose time has come: Are offices to be reinvented going forward- Who knows? Corona has triggered a debate whether mass remote working is the future. People are anticipating lot of behavior changes leading to more efficiencies. Agility is the word if the companies could define the work from home processes. Remote working options – The transition from open office to the home office is but the natural evolution of workspace. Large entities once believed that productive work could happen only in a formal setting away from home. However, the current market codes suggest that working from home now makes more sense on account of many tangible and intangible benefits that it offers.

Many believe that the situation will change now. People who have for all these years resided in these concrete jungles, the so-called metropolitans, have started introspecting and taking stock of what they have made their lives to be. They are commuting unhealthy distances; there is no time for breakfast, or for exercise. As work from home grows, a substantial fall is anticipated in demand and therefore in commercial real estate prices. On account of low mobility, the vehicle sales are expected to plummet. Additionally, fuel and power consumption is also anticipated to go down. At the first look, all these seem to be negative signs and would be seen as regressional. But we must accept that there is a problem and that only course corrections and changes in lifestyle and work patterns can make things better. Imagine less people traveling to work yet giving the same output would also mean less use of transport meaning cleaner environments. It could mean happy families as the bonds and time available for family members will significantly go up. There will be no traffic snarls which shall make commuting better and less frustrating.

Is nature through Covid-19 saying that it’s time to change one’s life style, slow down, spend time at home avoid unnecessary outings and eating outside? Let the environment restore itself! To take people’s perspective and understand their behavior in the backdrop of Covid, we polled a survey with 800 people aged 18-55 years across 4 cities i.e. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The survey was taken on 21st of March 2020 before the lockdown.

It is seen that social media is the predominant source when it comes to feeding oneself with information. It is followed by news channels & publications. Majority however was seen to follow both Newsfeeds and social media. Piling of grocery Avoiding going out completely Stockpiling of medicines Continuous use of masks Keeping children home Occasional use of masks Use of sanitizers Frequent washing of hands with soap & water Personal hygiene including washing of hands and use of sanitizers emerged in prominence. The key reason attributed for the said behavior is a Mass Public campaign being launched nationwide and across countries. 67% Frequency of visits in last 30 days to Restaurants, Malls, Movie Theatres

The responses received show that most people have consciously reduced their outings to restaurants, malls and movies in the during Covid era. A small percentage, however, remains carefree and follows the same lifestyle as earlier in terms of its outings. While online shopping is coming to the rescue of people during this phase, there are very few takers for food delivery. Due to the unfounded fear of infection upon consuming meat products among the consumers, the meat market has suffered major losses. Perhaps the only silver lining in online shopping is ‘grocery ‘which has substantially increased Impact on online behavior for the following

A whopping 83 % believe that the impact of Covid 19 would be felt much longer and rightly so as the number of cases is

growing exponentially the world over. A significant majority are appreciative of the efforts undertaken by the Indian Govt. in containing and managing the disease.

Let’s hope that these clouds pass by without rendering any major adverse impact. How long do you anticipate the impact of the problem will last How effectively has the Indian govt managed controlled the Pandemic so far.

Indeed it is a very tough situation for entire mankind impacting close to 90 percent of the countries directly and almost all in some capacity. Many people have termed this Pandemic as nature’s retaliation and way of correcting the imbalance. This episode without doubts will leave many scars and unforgettable memories, better we understand that this is nature’s call of warning that we mend our ways else there may be worst planned for the future. Let’s hope that each one of us emerge more humane, caring, less materialistic & more aware of what’s right and what’s not if we achieve this feat we would have seen the silver lining.

