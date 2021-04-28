Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analytics Market 2021 Size, Share, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analytics Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analytics Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analytics Market By Application (Customer Management and Engagement, Service Optimization, Customer Insights, and Decision Management), By Type (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast up to 2025.

The CSP Network Analytics market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global CSP network analytics market by application (Customer Management and Engagement, Service Optimization, Customer Insights, and Decision Management), by type (2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The market research report identifies Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Huawei, NetScout, and Cisco as the market leaders operating in the global CSP network analytics market.

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085985

Overview of the Communication Service Providers (CSP) Network Analytics Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global CSP network analytics market will grow at a CAGR of above 15.0% during the forecast period. The market for CSP network analytics is driven by increasing demand for understanding the customer usage pattern and optimization of network services. Telecom operators are dependent on best-in-class network equipment for services and operations.

CSP network analytics help the telecom operators to monitor and maintain the overall functioning of the call management and traffic management for voice and data. Telecom providers are continuously focusing on improving their services with maximum bandwidth and coverage.

According to our CSP network analytics analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global CSP network analytics market in 2019. With the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors present in this region the adoption of CSP network analytics is highest in this region. Several enterprises in this region are focusing towards enhancing customer experience and offer customized plans to its customers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing customer base and internet usage penetration. The market majorly consists of telecom equipment providers along with few vendors specializing in telecom network products. While many markets in Europe and Middle East have reached maturity in terms of telecom revenues, the African and Asian countries are growing at a rapid rate penetrating the market further and these network analytics can prove to be of utmost use for telecom operators in managing its towers, bandwidth, and coverage. As data consumption continues to increase, the need for business intelligence and bucketing of information to target potential customers and focus on automated decision making using AI/ML to provide best results for telecom operators. The growth of 5G networks is expected to open up new revenue channels for telecos and network analytics vendors.

CSP Network Analytics Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the CSP network analytics market. The major telecom providers are planning for high investments in planning and strategizing using network insights and usage patterns and the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in CSP network analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Some of the Key Vendors in the CSP Network Analytics Market:

• Ericsson

• Nokia Corporation

• Huawei

• NetScout

• Cisco

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions from telecom operators to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, Huawei acquired two Israeli vendors, HexaTier and Toga Networks bolstering its next-gen networking and security solutions. Nokia acquired SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software capability powered with analytics.

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

CSP Network Analytics Market Segmentation By Application

• Customer Management and Engagement

• Service Optimization

• Customer Insights

• Decision Management

Customer Insights is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

CSP Network Analytics Market Segmentation By Type

• 2G/3G

• 4G/LTE

• 5G

4G/LTE is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and will continue this trend during the forecast period 2019–2025.

CSP Network Analytics Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the CSP network analytics market. CSP network analytics combines various technologies of analytics, mobility, cloud, automation, and radio access systems to offer various innovative intelligent features to telecom operators. By analyzing various customer experience areas, intelligent features, and automated controls, CSP network analytics is expected to provide next-generation telecom experience and revenue monetization for telcos. Vendors are focusing on customer retention, customized billing and offers along with analyzing various service areas to improve call and data provisions. For building long lasting and better management in managing its customers, telcos are investing on analytics software to hold greater market share. With the introduction of 5G roll out, the network analytics market is expected to grow significantly to improve telecom service providers and help telecom operators in optimizing services and gaining market share. The report discusses the market in terms of application, type, and region. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

