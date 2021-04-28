Energy as a Service Market 2021 Top Manufacture with Types and Applications Size, Manufacturers Analysis Research Report 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Energy as a Service Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Energy as a Service Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Energy-as-a-Service Market By Type (Energy Saving, Energy Storage, and Energy Creation), By End-user (Commercial and Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Kenneth Research includes a detailed segmentation of the Global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market By Type (Energy Saving, Energy Storage, and Energy Creation), By End-user (Commercial and Residential), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies Schneider Electric, General Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Engie, WGL Energy, EDF Renewable Energy, Veolia, and Orsted as the market leaders operating in the global EaaS market.

Overview of the Global Energy-as-a-Service Market

Kenneth’s market research report predicts that the global energy-as-a-service market will grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. The market for EaaS is determined by the increased interest in subscription-basis energy consumption and encouraging renewable sources of energy from decentralized energy sources.

The EaaS model is changing power purchases and energy management decisions. EaaS offers options in the energy management of buildings and reduces the cost of spending on energy. With the focus on energy conservations and renewable energy sources, building managers are looking for ways to reduce green gas emission and maximize power consumption.

According to Kenneth Research analysis, North America accounts for the largest share of the global EaaS market in 2019. With many building technology vendors focusing on energy-efficient buildings, they are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Many enterprises in this region are concentrating on enhancing the energy-efficient model and reduce costs in delivering/consuming energy as per needs. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing customer base of large enterprises. Even though the energy-as-a-service concept is typically new in the Asia Pacific region, energy remains a critical component for governments as well; the depletion of fossil fuels for electricity generation is a major concern. The growth of the EaaS market is expected to enhance the green buildings concept, and proper support from governments would lead to usage-based metering of energy.

Energy-as-a-Service Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the energy-as-a-service market. The major energy and utility vendors are focusing on on-demand energy consumption along with building automation and energy conservation. The key players in the EaaS market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Energy-as-a-Service Market:

*Schneider Electric

*General Electric

*Siemens

*Johnson Controls

*Honeywell

*Engie

These companies are striving in the market sphere by acquiring clients across regions to stay ahead in the competitive world. For instance, Schneider Electric acquired Renewable Choice Energy to diversify their overall energy strategy while focusing on clean energy sources. Siemens acquired KACO New Energy’s solar inverter business to enhance its decentralized product portfolio with advanced technologies.

There are few other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Energy-as-a-Service Market Segmentation By Type

*Energy Saving

*Energy Storage

*Energy Creation

The energy storage segment majorly contributes to the market growth. The energy saving segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Energy-as-a-Service Market Segmentation By End-user

*Commercial

*Residential

The commercial segment is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Energy-as-a-Service Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the EaaS market. EaaS combines various technologies for saving, distributing, and control energy consumptions. It analyzes multiple customer application areas, intelligent features, and automated controls in the EaaS market. EaaS is expected to offer next-generation energy management and the capability to handle more customers with the pay-as-you-go model through decentralized energy storage models. Vendors are focusing on implementing and distributing energy to the residence and commercial buildings. With EaaS, a building manager can decide overhead consumption. It helps to maintain the energy portfolio to meet their sustainability and consumption goals. It also assists new entrants to provide the renewable energies as companies are moving toward decentralized supplies, which would help new vendors to enter the market and deliver energy requirements through various medium. The report discusses the market in terms of type, end-user, and region.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth. The EaaS vendors are focusing on penetrating geographies to widen their reach and gain new customers with greater partner networks. This is termed as the future of energy management and is looked upon as the future for electric vehicles, smart cities, and energy storage. The EaaS market is relatively very new; however it looks promising as enterprises are looking for easy availability of energy sources from decentralized facility from energy vendors and helps in billing from various equipment to deliver energy requirements. It also enhances the service delivery of the vendors.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (Smart Facility Management and Blockchain in Energy Utilities)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution (Smart Home, Smart Facility, Smart Cities, Automation)

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5 By Type – Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Energy Saving

5.3 Energy Storage

5.4 Energy Creation

6 By End-user – Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Commercial

6.3 Residential

7 By Geography – Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Australia

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Rest of APAC

7.5 Middle East Africa

7.5.1 South Africa

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Rest of MEA

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Mexico

7.6.3 Rest of Latin America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, and Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions

9 Vendors Profile

9.1 Schneider Electric

9.2 General Electric

9.3 Siemens

About Kenneth Research

