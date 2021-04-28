Data Monetization Market 2021 Production, Business Opportunity, and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Data Monetization Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Data Monetization Market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025, on the back of growing internet penetration around the world along with the rising adoption of smartphone. The statistics by the GSMA Intelligence stated that the total unique mobile subscribers as on May 2020 around the world was 5.24 billion.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Data Monetization Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

The market research report by Kenneth Research includes a detailed segmentation of the global data monetization market by business function (sales and marketing, operations, finance, supply chain management, and others), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), by vertical (BFSI, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies Accenture, IBM, Google, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cisco, Gemalto, SAS, Virtusa, and Iconnectiva as the market leaders operating in the global data monetization market.

Overview of the Global Data Monetization Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global data monetization market will grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period. The market for data monetization is determined by the increased interest among industry enterprises to stay ahead of competitors in identifying market opportunities and target consumers.

Data monetization software is poised to changing the decision management strategy of organizations, in terms of operations and marketing. With a focus on imbuing analytics and AI, data monetization software is leveraging the power of data to make informed decisions that help in increasing revenue.

Data Monetization Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the data monetization market. The key players in the data monetization market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Data Monetization Market:

*Accenture

*IBM

*Google

*Infosys

*Tech Mahindra

There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Business Function

*Sales and Marketing

*Operations

*Finance

*Supply Chain Management

*Others

The sales and marketing segment contributes significantly to the market growth. The supply chain management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Organization Size

*SMEs

*Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Segmentation By Vertical

*BFSI

*Consumer Goods and Retail

*Manufacturing

*Transportation and Logistics

*Others

The BFSI segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and consumer goods and retail segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019–2025.

Data Monetization Market Research Benefits

The report by Kenneth Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global data monetization market. Data monetization combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results for organizations using analytics tools. It analyzes customer touchpoints, supply chain dependencies, and operational faults prevailing in the organization.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets (IoT Monetization, Analytics of Things)

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Evolution

4.1.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market Drivers

4.4.2 Market Restraints

4.4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

5 By Business Function – Market Size and Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Sales and Marketing

5.3 Operations

5.4 Finance

5.5 Supply Chain Management

5.6 Others

6 By Organization Size – Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 SMEs

6.3 Large Enterprises

7 By Vertical – Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

7.4 Manufacturing

7.5 Transportation and Logistics

7.6 Others

8 By Geography – Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

