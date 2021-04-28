Bicycle Market to Experience Robust Developments During 2021-2027 | Sales Channel, End User, and Region Segment with a Significant Share in Market Revenue

Depending on end user, the men segment exhibited the highest growth in 2019, generating revenue of $8,990.5 million, and is estimated to reach $12,301.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0%. This is attributed to increase in interest of sports and leisure activities among men. Furthermore, in bicycle events, men athletes have witnessed higher fan following in comparison to women and kids.

Depending on end user, the men segment exhibited the highest growth in 2019, generating revenue of $8,990.5 million, and is estimated to reach $12,301.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0%. This is attributed to increase in interest of sports and leisure activities among men. Furthermore, in bicycle events, men athletes have witnessed higher fan following in comparison to women and kids.

Key players in the bicycle industry have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their presence in the global market and to stay relevant. The key players in the bicycle market profiled in the report are Accell Group, Cervélo, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles, Merida Industries Co., Ltd., Olympus Bikes, Scott Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Kona Bicycle Company.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Bicycle Market by Type, Sales Channel, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027 ,” The global bicycle market size was valued at $20,280.0 million in 2019. Furthermore, the bicycle market growth is projected to reach $28,667.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The non-cargo electric bike segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,712.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17,580.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Bicycle Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of Bicycle Market.

– In-depth segmentation of Bicycle Market by Type, Application Region etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Bicycle Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8140

Bicycle sports provide career options as a coach, analyst, or as head of the bicycle association to bikers and athletes. Bicycle associations play a vital role in the growth of the global market. These associations share a common goal to promote and increase cycling worldwide. The World Association of Cycling Events (WACE) is one of the biggest bicycle association, which organizes various prestigious and largest bicycle events at a global level. These bicycle events include Cape Town Cycle Tour, TD Five Boro Bike Tour, Vatternunrnad, RideLondon, and Grant Fondo Campagnolo Roma. Thus, increase in bicycling events add to the popularity of these vehicles, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the global market.

Reports can be customized based on regional analysis, sector analysis, sector outlook and competitive analysis. The main points raised in the report are:

• Market industry trends, opportunities and challenges

• The role of key players in the value chain

• End-user analysis to define market strategies

• Competitive mapping

• Classification by region and country