North America Retail Execution Software Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 – Valomnia, WINIT, XTEL (Kantar Group)

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Retail Execution Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Retail Execution Software Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The retail execution software market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 61.77 million in 2019 to US$ 86.58 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

In the potential region such as North America packaged goods (CPG) sector has developed swiftly to meet consumer demands due to the implementation of digital technology, which has enabled several brands to establish markets by selling directly to customers. Numerous retail giants across North America have launched their CPG marketplaces in order to capitalize on changes in consumer behavior, growing distribution channels, and the arrival of customer-centric digital brands that are taking over the CPG industry. Thus, the CPG industry’s growing focus positively impacts the retail execution software market, which helps to manage in-store activities in the CPG industry.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Retail Execution Software Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Retail Execution Software Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

EdgeCG (StayinFront, Inc.)

Intelligence Retail

POPProbe

Spring Mobile Solutions, Inc.

Trax Technology Solutions Pte Ltd.

Valomnia

WINIT

XTEL (Kantar Group)

The research on the North America Retail Execution Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Retail Execution Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Retail Execution Software Market.

