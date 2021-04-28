3D Wheel Aligners Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2031

The global 3D wheel aligners market plunged into decline due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. While the automotive industry got battered amidst the pandemic, key players held onto the signs of recovery since the last quarter of 202. The latest edition of the ‘3D wheel aligners’ market study by Fact.MR provides an updated version of the in-depth insights on the market trends and its growth & restraining factors for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=529

According to Fact.MR, slow yet steady progress of the automotive industry will remain key to the growth of 3D wheel aligner manufacturers, while the focus of stakeholders will be on highly lucrative regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Overall, the market outlook will remain positive, and is projected to expand at a steady pace of close to 5% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

4-camera 3D wheel aligners are anticipated to witness highest demand

High requirement for auto boom and lift version mounting types to propel market growth

Application in garage and auto manufacturing to fuel sales

High demand in road vehicles to bolster growth

The United States to hold a major market share in the world’s largest market for 3D wheel aligners – North America

China to remain at the forefront of the world’s fastest-growing 3D wheel aligners industry – Asia Pacific

Germany to emerge dominant in Europe, while the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, and Mexico will have progressive market outlooks through 2031

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=529

“While manufacturers of 3D wheel aligners are looking up to the automotive industry to gain traction again, growing demand for 5-camera and 6-camera 3D wheel aligners is bolstering sales further,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Is Demand from Automotive Industry Rising?

3D wheel aligners are highly required in the automotive industry in order to precisely align wheels on all types of cars. They are also capable in helping tires perform properly and allow them to last longer. As a result, suppliers and manufacturers in this industry are depending on the recovery of the automotive industry after getting over the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report titled “Automobile Industry in India- Auto Sector Growth Analysis”, published by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, India is expected to be the world’s third-largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2026. As stated in the report, the industry manufactured 26 Mn vehicles, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers, and quadricycles in April 2019 – March 2020, of which, 4.7 mn were exported. As per data revealed in the report, the automotive industry is projected to grow steadily, overcoming the setbacks due to the pandemic, while the electric vehicles (EV) market will expand at around 44% CAGR over the coming years. This, in turn, will spur the growth of 3D wheel aligner manufacturers in the near future.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask an Analyst Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=529

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates