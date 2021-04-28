Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Advancements with 9.8% of CAGR by 2027 – Apple Inc.,Blackboard Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,IBM Corporation

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The edtech and smart classroom market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 3,565.0 million in 2019 to US$ 7,626.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The governments in MEA are adopting smart education as a means of economic development and prosperity. Therefore, they highly focus on development of skilled professionals for the booming MEA EdTech and Smart Classroom market. Governments across the region are constantly investing ~20% of their nation’s government expenditure on the education sector, which is a significant amount compared to average allotments. Additionally, the government is supporting e-learning initiatives focused on increasing education delivery, and the government is also pursuing different ways where students’ parents can directly communicate with their teachers. According to UNICEF, in Middle East and North Africa (MENA), ~110 million children stayed at home due to school closures because of the COVID-19 crisis. Similarly, as per the online community MAGNiTT, before COVID-19, the Middle East received funding for the development of EdTech of ~US$ 1.26 million compared to US$ 20 million in 2019.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SMART Technologies

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom market segments and regions.

MEA EdTech and Smart Classroom Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

MEA EdTech and Smart Classroom Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

MEA EdTech and Smart Classroom Market – By End-User

Upto K-12

Higher Education

The research on the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa EdTech and Smart Classroom market.

