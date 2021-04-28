Global Laptop Bag Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary
Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag
Backpack Laptop Bag
Others
By Application
Business Person
Student Groups
Others
By Company
Samsonite
Targus
Kensington
Belkin International, Inc.
Sanwa
Xiangxing Group
Elecom
Wenger (Swissgear)
DICOTA
Crumpler
United States Luggage
Sumdex
Golla
OGIO
Brenthaven
Chrome Industries
FILSON CO.
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
