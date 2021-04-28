Global Laptop Bag Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Laptop Bag is a leather or cloth case used to carry a laptop and laptop accessories. In this report, the major laptop bags OEM and own Brands players are counted. For example, Targus and Samsonite, the global two largest laptop bags suppliers, who supply OEM services to global major notebook brand. Also, they have their own laptop bag brands

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Backpack Laptop Bag

Others

By Application

Business Person

Student Groups

Others

By Company

Samsonite

Targus

Kensington

Belkin International, Inc.

Sanwa

Xiangxing Group

Elecom

Wenger (Swissgear)

DICOTA

Crumpler

United States Luggage

Sumdex

Golla

OGIO

Brenthaven

Chrome Industries

FILSON CO.

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag

Figure Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Shoulder/Sling PC Laptop Bag Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Backpack Laptop Bag

Figure Backpack Laptop Bag Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Backpack Laptop Bag Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Backpack Laptop Bag Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Backpack Laptop Bag Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Business Person

Figure Business Person Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

….. continued

