COVID-19 Impact On North America Atomic Clock Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Market Size Scenario and Outlook to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Atomic Clock Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Atomic Clock Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The atomic clock market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 144.80 million in 2019 to US$ 232.85 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

An atomic clock is a precision clock, which helps in GPS navigation, internet synchronization, and accurate identification of the planets’ position. Two factors depend on an atomic clock’s accuracy, the first being the sample atoms’ temperature. The second is the frequency and intrinsic line width of the electronic or hyperfine transition. Higher frequencies and narrow lines increase precision. Cesium clocks are the most precise atomic clocks available today, and the United States, is the country that produce cesium clocks in batches. Accordingly, the atomic clock is an accurate clock with an electric oscillator controlled by the atomic system’s natural vibration frequencies, such as cesium, ammonia, or rubidium beams. As their oscillation source depends on atomic characteristics, atomic clocks are inherently more accurate than quartz clocks. In contrast, quartz clocks rely on the accuracy of the production process used to create the quartz crystal. Also, quartz clocks tend to differ more with temperature. Moreover, aerospace and military demanding high precision atomic clock has created a significant opportunity for the atomic clock market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Atomic Clock market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Atomic Clock Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

IQD Frequency Products Ltd

Leonardo S.p.A.

Microchip Technology Inc

Orolia

Oscilloquartz

Stanford Research Systems

North America Atomic clock Market – By Product

Rubidium Atomic Clock and CSAC

Cesium Atomic Clock

Hydrogen Maser Atomic Clock

North America Atomic clock Market – By End-User

Space and Military/Aerospace

Scientific and Metrology Research

Telecom and Broadcasting

Other Applications

The research on the North America Atomic Clock market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Atomic Clock market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Atomic Clock market.

