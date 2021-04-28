Global Agrigenomics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

Summary
Agrigenomics is product and scientific services in genomics field for agriculture and livestock. Include DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, Genotyping, Gene expression profiling, Marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other technology.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Agrigenomics , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Agrigenomics market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Illumina HiSeq
Sanger Sequencer
PacBio Sequencer
SOLiD Sequencer
Others
By End-User / Application
Crops
Livestock
By Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Illumina
Agilent Technologies
Eurofins
Zoetis
LGC Limited
BGI
Neogen Corporation
Pacific Biosciences
CEN4GEN Institute
NuGEN Technologies
Edico Genome
UD-GenoMed Limited
SciGenom
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Agrigenomics Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Agrigenomics Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Agrigenomics Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Agrigenomics Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Agrigenomics Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Agrigenomics Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Agrigenomics Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Agrigenomics Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Agrigenomics Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Agrigenomics Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Agrigenomics Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
….. continued
