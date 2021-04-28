Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Media Filtration Equipment

Membrane Filtration Equipment

By End-User / Application

Municipal Applications

Industrial Applications

By Company

Buckman Laboratories International

Best Water Technology (Bwt) Ag

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International Company

Danaher Corporation

Degremont Sas

Doosan Heavy Industries & Co. Ltd

Ebara Corporation

Ecolab Inc

Accepta Ltd

Aquatech International Corporation

Ashland Inc

Ide Technologies Ltd

Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Kemira

Palintest Ltd

Pentair International Sarl

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Va Tech Wabag Ltd

Veolia Environnement Sa

Xylem Inc

Ge Water & Process Technologies

Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd

Hyflux Ltd

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Wastewater & Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

….. continued

