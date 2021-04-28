Global Functional Protein Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary

Functional protein are those ingredients that induce biological effect when consumed by human or animals.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

APC

Arla Foods

Fonterra Co-Operative

Friesland Campina

Glanbia

Kerry Group

Saputo Ingredients

Major applications as follows:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Major Type as follows:

Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Concentrates (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolates (WPI)

Casein & Caseinates

Soy Protein

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Functional Protein Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Functional Protein Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

Fig Global Functional Protein Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Functional Protein Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo MT)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Kilo MT)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 APC

……continued

