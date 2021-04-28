Categories
Global Functional Food and Beverage Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Coca-Cola
Dannon
General Mills
Kellogg
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
PepsiCo
Red Bul
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials
MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation)
SlimFast
Yakult USA
PowerBar
The Balance Bar Company
T.C. Pharma
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Major applications as follows:
Adult
Children
Old Man
Major Type as follows:
Dairy Products
Bread
Grain
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Coca-Cola

……continued
