Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Class A Fire Windows Market Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Description:

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

By Application

Identity & Access Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Security & Vulnerability Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Threat Intelligence

Others

By Company

Darktrace

Cylance

Securonix

IBM

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Amazon Web Services

Vectra AI

ThreatMetrix

Sift Science

Acalvio Technologies

SparkCognition

Palo Alto Networks

Symantec Corporation

Skycure

BAE Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

Fortinet

Cisco Systems

FireEye

RSA Security

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Endpoint Security

Figure Endpoint Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Endpoint Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Endpoint Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Endpoint Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Network Security

Figure Network Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Network Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Network Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Network Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Application Security

Figure Application Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Application Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Application Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Application Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Cloud Security

Figure Cloud Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Cloud Security Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Cloud Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Cloud Security Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Identity & Access Management

Figure Identity & Access Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Identity & Access Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Identity & Access Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Identity & Access Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Risk & Compliance Management

Figure Risk & Compliance Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Risk & Compliance Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Risk & Compliance Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Risk & Compliance Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Data Loss Prevention

Figure Data Loss Prevention Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Data Loss Prevention Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Data Loss Prevention Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Data Loss Prevention Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Unified Threat Management

Figure Unified Threat Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Unified Threat Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Unified Threat Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Unified Threat Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Security & Vulnerability Management

Figure Security & Vulnerability Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Security & Vulnerability Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Security & Vulnerability Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Security & Vulnerability Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.6 Antivirus/Antimalware

Figure Antivirus/Antimalware Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Antivirus/Antimalware Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Antivirus/Antimalware Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Antivirus/Antimalware Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.7 Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud

Figure Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.8 Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Figure Intrusion Detection/Prevention System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Intrusion Detection/Prevention System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Intrusion Detection/Prevention System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Intrusion Detection/Prevention System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.9 Threat Intelligence

Figure Threat Intelligence Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Threat Intelligence Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Threat Intelligence Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Threat Intelligence Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.10 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

3 Global and Regional Market by Type

3.1 Global

3.1.1 Global Sales by Type

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.1.2 Global Price by Type

Table Global Price by Type 2015-2020

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Type 2015-2020

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Sales by Type

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.3.2 North America Price by Type

Table North America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.4 Europe

3.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Type

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.4.2 Europe Price by Type

Table Europe Price by Type 2015-2020

3.5 South America

3.5.1 South America Sales by Type

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.5.2 South America Price by Type

Table South America Price by Type 2015-2020

3.6 Middle East & Africa

3.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Type in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Type 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Type in 2020

3.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Type 2015-2020

4 Global and Regional Market by Application

4.1 Global

4.1.1 Global Sales by Application

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.1.2 Global Price by Application

Table Global Price by Application 2015-2020

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Application

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Application 2015-2020

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Sales by Application

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.3.2 North America Price by Application

Table North America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Application

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.4.2 Europe Price by Application

Table Europe Price by Application 2015-2020

4.5 South America

4.5.1 South America Sales by Application

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.5.2 South America Price by Application

Table South America Price by Application 2015-2020

4.6 Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Application in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Application 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Application in 2020

4.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Application

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Application 2015-2020

5 Regional Trade

5.1 Export

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Export 2015-2020 (Volume)

5.2 Import

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Table Regional Import 2015-2020 (Volume)

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Darktrace

6.1.1 Company Information

6.1.2 Products Overview

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Darktrace

6.2 Cylance (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.3 Securonix (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.4 IBM (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.5 NVIDIA Corporation (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.6 Intel Corporation (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.7 Xilinx (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.8 Samsung Electronics (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.9 Micron Technology (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.10 Amazon Web Services (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.11 Vectra AI (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.12 ThreatMetrix (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.13 Sift Science (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.14 Acalvio Technologies (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.15 SparkCognition (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.16 Palo Alto Networks (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.17 Symantec Corporation (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.18 Skycure (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.19 BAE Systems (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.20 Check Point Software Technologies (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.21 Fortinet (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.22 Cisco Systems (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.23 FireEye (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

6.24 RSA Security (Company Information, Products Overview & Business Data)

7 Industry Upstream

7.1 Industry Chain

Figure Industry Chain Overview

7.2 Raw Materials

Figure Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity SWOT List

8 Market Environment

8.1 SWOT

8.2 Porter’s Five Forces

Figure Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Porter’s Five Forces

8.3 Coronavirus Impact on the Industry

8.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Production

8.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Demand

8.3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Purchase & Use

8.3.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Price

8.3.5 Impact of Covid-19 on Others

9 Conclusion

