Mobility as a Service Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Mobility as a service is a consumer-centric model for providing transportation for people. Mobility as a service is also known as MaaS and sometimes referred to as transportation as a service (TaaS). Mobility as a service is the integration of transport methods such as car and bike sharing, taxis and car rentals/leases through digital channels which enables consumers to plan, book and pay for multiple types of mobility services. The main concept of developing MaaS is to offer travellers mobility solutions based on their travel needs.

The mobility as a service market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 33.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 711,813.29 million by 2028. Growing adoption of service models with payment system is acting as a major factor for the growth of the mobility as a service market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the global mobility as a service market report are Moovit Inc. (a subsidiary of Intel Corporation), UbiGo Innovation AB, MaaS Global Oy, SkedGo Pty Ltd, moovel Group GmbH (a subsidiary of Daimler AG), Velocia, Communauto, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Citymapper Limited, Cubic Corporation, innovation in traffic systems SE, Mobilleo, BRIDJ Pty Ltd, MOTIONTAG GmbH, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Splyt Technologies Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., Curb Mobility, GREENLINES TECHNOLOGY INC., EasyMile, Ridecell, Inc, Zoox, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.), Maxi Mobility S.L., Gett, Bolt Technology OÜ among other global and domestic players.

Segmentation : Global Mobility as a Service Market

On the basis of service type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into car sharing, bus sharing, train, ride hailing, bi-cycle sharing, self-driving cars and others.

On the basis of solution, the mobility as a service market is segmented into navigation solutions, ticketing solutions, technology platforms, insurance services, telecom connectivity providers and payment engines.

On the basis of transportation type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into public and private.

On the basis of vehicle type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into four wheelers, bus, train and micro mobility.

On the basis of application platform, the mobility as a service market is segmented into IOS, android and others.

On the basis of requirement type, the mobility as a service market is segmented into first and last mile connectivity, off-peak and shift work commute, daily commuter, airport or mass transit stations trips, inter-city trips and others.

On the basis of organization size, the mobility as a service market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium size enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of usage, the mobility as a service market is segmented into commercial and personal.

Country Level Analysis

The Mobility as a Service market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Mobility as a Service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Mobility as a Service Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobility as a Service market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobility as a Service market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobility as a Service market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

