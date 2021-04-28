Physical Vapor Deposition Market Review, Top Manufacturers , Business Opportunities & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Snapshot

Physical vapor deposition (PVD) involves a number of thin film deposition techniques to produce thin films and coatings. The process is environment friendly that involves low amounts of toxic substances to be disposed that what is involved with conventional processes. It essentially involves vaporization of the metal from solid source assisted by high temperature vacuum, followed by transportation of vapor in vacuum, and back to condensation to generate thin films.

PVD provides extremely pure and high performance coatings. This makes coatings obtained through PVD preferable over the ones obtained by electroplating. PVD coatings also high resistance to tarnishing and coatings that enable them to be used for a host of decorative finishes. In addition, it produces highly brilliant finishes that make watches resistant to scratches. Some other applications of PVD Coatings is for optical use that range from glasses to self-cleaning tinted windows. The corrosion resistance property of PVD coatings make them highly suitable for household items such as door handles, marine fixtures, and plumbing fixtures.

Some of the commonly used PVD coatings include zirconium nitride, titanium nitride, chromium carbon nitride, zirconium carbon nitride, titanium carbon nitride, and chromium nitride. The nitrides, carbides, silicides, and borides that constitute PVD coating materials each have special qualities suitable for specific applications. For example, graphite and titanium are used in high performance automotive and aerospace component where temperature and friction are critical success factors.

The global PVD market is expected to display significant growth in the upcoming years primarily due to the need for reliable and durable coatings for medical equipment.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Overview

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Overview

The physical vapor deposition market may include a number of materials, equipment, and services. PVD materials include a number of commonly used raw materials such as aluminum, titanium, and nitrogen. Physical vapor deposition services comprise coating services and installation of various equipment. PVD equipment include those used for heating, vacuuming, coating, and condensation.

PVD finds application in medical equipment, cutting tools, solar products, data storage, and microelectronics. Owing to a number of photovoltaic and wafer cell manufacturers investing in R&D efforts, the utilization of PVD technology has been quite high in solar products. On the other hand, rising government expenditure in providing people improved healthcare facilities has also resulted in increased usage of physical vapor deposition in medical equipment.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Trends

The global physical vapor deposition market is projected to witness steady growth in the coming years thanks to the application of this technology and equipment in a wide range of industries. This has been possible owing to rising awareness about the many benefits of PVD coatings over traditional coatings. The PVD coating technique offers advantages such as durability, strength, no residue, corrosion resistance, and environmental friendliness.

In contrast, the patent-protection defines this technology and this limits the growth opportunities for up and coming players. Moreover, physical vapor deposition requires high amounts of capital investment, which is another roadblock, especially for smaller vendors.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Market Potential

Despite the consolidated and capital-intensive nature of the global physical vapor deposition market, it offers several opportunities for players. Recognizing the potential in this market, Applied Materials, Inc., a California, U.S.-based company that supplies material engineering solutions, launched a physical vapor deposition system called Applied Endura Cirrus HTX PVD in May 2015. This is used to develop titanium nitride (TiN) thin films and reflects Applied’s expertise in the application of physical vapor deposition technology in engineering titanium nitride films.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the global market for physical vapor deposition is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share in the overall market owing to significant demand from several end-use industries. Considering the fact that PVD technology offers a rather high profit margin, large equipment manufacturers have focused their attention toward this lucrative market by setting up shop in many ASEAN countries. Another factor that drives the APAC physical vapor deposition market is growing interest in battery storage for solar PV systems in China, India, and Japan, where there is a high unmet need for power infrastructure.

What makes North America a strong contender in the PVD market is the presence of a number of small and medium domestic players, including Vacuum Aurora Scientific Corp., AJA International, Inc., Novellus Systems, and KDF Electronics. In addition to this, strong regulatory support has encouraged rising number of investors to capitalize on the benefits offered by PVD technology.

Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Competitive Analysis

Semicore Equipment, Veeco Instruments, Ionbond (IHI Group), Novellus Systems, AJA International, Platit, Hauzer Coating Technology (IHI Group), ULVAC Technologies, and Oerlikon Balzers are some of the prominent players competing in the global physical vapor deposition market. It has been observed that this is an immensely consolidated market owing to the high costs of PVD equipment, which pose severe entry-level barriers for new entrants. Another challenge that new players have to endure is the patent-protected nature of this technology. Product innovation is a key area of focus for most players, in addition to strategic acquisitions and collaborations.

