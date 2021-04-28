Global Casual Sportswear Market Updates, News and Data 2015-2025

main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
NIKE
Adidas
PUMA
V.F.Cooporation
Columbia
Amer Sports
Under Armour
LULULEMON ATHLETICA
The North Face
Mizuno
Major applications as follows:
Professional Athletic
Amateur Sport
Major Type as follows:
Hats
Upper Garment
Under Clothing
Skirts
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Casual Sportswear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Casual Sportswear Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Casual Sportswear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Casual Sportswear Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 NIKE
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of NIKE
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NIKE
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Adidas
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Adidas
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Adidas
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 PUMA
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of PUMA
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of PUMA
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 V.F.Cooporation
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of V.F.Cooporation
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of V.F.Cooporation
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Columbia
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Columbia
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Columbia
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Amer Sports
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Amer Sports
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amer Sports
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Under Armour
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Under Armour
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Under Armour
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 LULULEMON ATHLETICA
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of LULULEMON ATHLETICA
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LULULEMON ATHLETICA
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 The North Face
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of The North Face
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of The North Face
3.10 Mizuno
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Mizuno
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mizuno
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Professional Athletic
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Professional Athletic
4.1.2 Professional Athletic Market Size and Forecast
Fig Professional Athletic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Professional Athletic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Professional Athletic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Professional Athletic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Amateur Sport
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Amateur Sport
4.2.2 Amateur Sport Market Size and Forecast
Fig Amateur Sport Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Amateur Sport Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Amateur Sport Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Amateur Sport Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Hats
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Hats
5.1.2 Hats Market Size and Forecast
Fig Hats Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Hats Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Hats Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Hats Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Upper Garment
5.2.1 Overview
…continued
