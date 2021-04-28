Global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Drug Type

Lubiprostone

Methyl Naltrexone Bromide

Naldemedine

Alvimopan

Others

By Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Company

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Pfizer

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Allergan Plc

Nektar Therapeutics

Purdue Pharma

S.L.A. Pharma AG

Mundipharma International Limited

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Theravance Biopharma Inc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

C.B. Fleet Company

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition



1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Lubiprostone

Figure Lubiprostone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Lubiprostone Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Lubiprostone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Lubiprostone Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Methyl Naltrexone Bromide

Figure Methyl Naltrexone Bromide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Methyl Naltrexone Bromide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Methyl Naltrexone Bromide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Methyl Naltrexone Bromide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Naldemedine



Figure Naldemedine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Naldemedine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Naldemedine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Naldemedine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued

