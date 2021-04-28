Global Fruit Concentrate Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary

Fruit concentrates are a convenient and economical alternative to fresh fruits in different applications

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Agrana Beteiligungs

China Haisheng Juice Holdings

Coca-Cola

Döhler Group

Hershey

Kanegrade

Kerr Concentrates

Kerry Group

Lemon Concentrate

Pioma Industries

Rudolf Wild

Skypeople Fruit Juice

Sudzucker

Sunopta

SVZ

Major applications as follows:

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Others

Major Type as follows:

100 % Juice

Frozen

Puree

Powder

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Fruit Concentrate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Fruit Concentrate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Agrana Beteiligungs

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Agrana Beteiligungs

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of Agrana Beteiligungs

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 China Haisheng Juice Holdings

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of China Haisheng Juice Holdings

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin of China Haisheng Juice Holdings

3.2.4 Recent Development

……continued

