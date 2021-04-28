Global COVID-19 World Frozen Dumpling Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report focuses on Frozen Dumpling. It is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China’s northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called ‘Jiaozi’ in Northern Part of China; ‘Gaau ji’, ‘Wor tip’ and ‘Guotie’ in many southern provinces of China; ‘Peking ravioli’ in Boston and ‘potstickers’ in other states in USA and in many other western countries; ‘Gyōza’ in Japan; they are also known as ‘momo’ in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Frozen Dumpling , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Frozen Dumpling market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Vegetable Dumplings

Meat Dumplings

By End-User / Application

Retail stores

Restaurant and Hotels

Supermarkets

Others

By Company

CJ

General Mill

Sanquan Food

Ajinomoto Windsor

Hakka

Day-Lee Foods, Inc.

Synear

Wei Chuan

CPF

Way Fong

Yutaka

InnovAsian Cuisine

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Frozen Dumpling Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Frozen Dumpling Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Frozen Dumpling Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Frozen Dumpling Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Frozen Dumpling Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Frozen Dumpling Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Frozen Dumpling Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

…continued

