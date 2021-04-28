Global Cashmere Yarn Market Updates, News and Data 2015-2025

main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Artyarns

Bergere de France

Consinee Group

Debbie Bliss

Erdos Group

Jade Sapphire

Pepperberry Knits

The Cashmere Co-op

Todd & Duncan (Zhongyin Cashmere Co)

King Deer

Dongbao Cashmere Product

Hongye Cashmere

Jiayuan Cashmere

Rongchang Cashmere

Shengxuehai Cashamere Group

Tianshan Wool Tex Stock

Major applications as follows:

Sweaters

Shawls

Suits

Socks

Others

Major Type as follows:

Natural Cashmere Yarn

Processed Cashmere Yarn

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Cashmere Yarn Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Cashmere Yarn Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Cashmere Yarn Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Cashmere Yarn Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Artyarns

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Artyarns

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Artyarns

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Bergere de France

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bergere de France

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bergere de France

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Consinee Group

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Consinee Group

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Consinee Group

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Debbie Bliss

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Debbie Bliss

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Debbie Bliss

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Erdos Group

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Erdos Group

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Erdos Group

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Jade Sapphire

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jade Sapphire

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jade Sapphire

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Pepperberry Knits

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Pepperberry Knits

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pepperberry Knits

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 The Cashmere Co-op

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of The Cashmere Co-op

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of The Cashmere Co-op

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Todd & Duncan (Zhongyin Cashmere Co)

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Todd & Duncan (Zhongyin Cashmere Co)

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Todd & Duncan (Zhongyin Cashmere Co)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 King Deer

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of King Deer

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of King Deer

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Dongbao Cashmere Product

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dongbao Cashmere Product

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dongbao Cashmere Product

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Hongye Cashmere

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hongye Cashmere

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hongye Cashmere

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Jiayuan Cashmere

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Jiayuan Cashmere

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Jiayuan Cashmere

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Rongchang Cashmere

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Rongchang Cashmere

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Rongchang Cashmere

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 Shengxuehai Cashamere Group

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Shengxuehai Cashamere Group

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Shengxuehai Cashamere Group

3.16 Tianshan Wool Tex Stock

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tianshan Wool Tex Stock

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tianshan Wool Tex Stock

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Sweaters

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Sweaters

4.1.2 Sweaters Market Size and Forecast

Fig Sweaters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million US

…continued

