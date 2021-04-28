Categories
Global Fruit Beers Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Anheuser-Busch InBev
SABMiller
Heineken
Carlsberg
MolsonCoors
KIRIN
Guinness
Asahi
Castel Group
Radeberger
Mahou-San Miguel
San Miguel Corporation

China Resources Snow Breweries
Tsingtao Brewery
Anheuser-Busch InBev(China)
Beijing Yanjing Brewery
Carlsberg(China)
Zhujiang
KingStar
Tsingtao Brewery Xi’an Hans Group
Major applications as follows:
Online Store
Supermarket
Direct Sale
Others

Major Type as follows:
Non-Alcoholic
Low Alcoholic Contents
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

 

1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Fruit Beers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Fruit Beers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Fruit Beers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Fruit Beers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Anheuser-Busch InBev
3.1.2 Product & Services

……continued
