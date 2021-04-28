Global Running Watches Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Running Watches is an information processing device with the basic time function, which could be used for sports. In the report, the Running Watches are used in Running, Biking, Climbing, Cardio Training and Other sports. There are a number of different running watches available for runners. In the report, Running Watches have the function of Pedometer, GPS, HRM (heart rate monitor) or with a combination with them.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Pedometer Watches

GPS Watches

Heart Rate Watches

GPS +HRM Watches

By Application

Running

Biking

Climbing

Cardio Training

Others

By Company

Apple Inc.

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Suunto

Casio

Polar

Motorola/Lenovo

TomTom

Xiaomi

Timex

Nokia

Soleus

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Pedometer Watches

Figure Pedometer Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Pedometer Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Pedometer Watches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Pedometer Watches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 GPS Watches

Figure GPS Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure GPS Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure GPS Watches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure GPS Watches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Heart Rate Watches

Figure Heart Rate Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Heart Rate Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Heart Rate Watches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Heart Rate Watches Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 GPS +HRM Watches

Figure GPS +HRM Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure GPS +HRM Watches Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

….. continued

